TP-Link’s new mesh system looks like a great Nest Wifi Pro alternative

Jul 7 2023
Google’s Nest Wifi Pro brings Wi-Fi 6E in a fairly affordable package that also fits well into the home. But now, TP-Link is offering a competitor in the Deco X55 Pro that’s fairly priced, well equipped and also has good looks.

TP-Link Deco X55 Pro (AX3000 Pro) is a mesh Wi-Fi system that can handle up to 6,500 square feet with three points. The system does Wi-Fi 6 with support for gigabit internet speeds and uses AI to help patch holes in your coverage.

The system, which costs $299 for a three-pack, has a design that’s simple and subtle. Dual Ethernet ports are found on the back of each point, which allows for both hardwired internet for a device or a switch, as well as a hardwired Ethernet backbone for your wireless access.

TP-Link explains:

The Deco X55 Pro features dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Ports providing lightning-fast wired connections. § These ports fully leverage the gigabit speeds provided by the users local ISP. Furthermore, the Deco X55 Pro delivers up to 3.0 Gbps wireless speed with Wi-Fi 6 technology. With its 160 MHz channel, the Deco X55 Pro outperforms four-stream Wi-Fi 5 mesh systems by 250 percent, doubling bandwidth and throughput.

The system also uses AI to help improve performance over the mesh network by switching to the “most optimal network source” based on the current conditions. There’s also support for WPA3 security and TP-Link HomeShield, which can be used to set parental controls, filter connections, or set a timer on how long devices can access the internet. TP-Link says the system can handle up to 150 devices at a time.

While Google’s Nest Wifi Pro offers similar features, its only major upgrade is support for the slightly improved Wi-Fi 6E. But Google’s system also comes at a higher cost with a three-pack at $399, though you can occasionally save with used/refurbished models. Plus, as we’ve discussed in the past, Google’s routers don’t seem to age as well as competitors.

Orders are open now for the TP-Link Deco X55 Pro for $299 from TP-Link’s own store and Amazon.

Ben Schoon

9to5Google

