Google News bug is limiting new stories from your favorite sites

Google News is a powerful tool for getting stories from around the web, but a bug today is causing websites to not show all of their latest stories properly in News.

As confirmed by Google’s John Mueller and the Search Status Dashboard (via SearchEngineLand), a Google News bug is currently ongoing and causing “all sites” to not be indexed correctly. That, in turn, causes stories from your favorite sites and publishers to be not showing correctly.

Google briefly explains:

There’s an ongoing issue with indexing in Google News that’s affecting all sites. Sites may be experiencing a decrease in traffic from Google News. We’re working on identifying the root cause. Next update will be within 24 hours.

This issue is only hitting Google’s dashboard as of today, but it seems it may have been floating around for a couple of weeks now, as one digital strategist points out.

This, of course, also has a bad effect on websites and publishers, as it means there’s less traffic being sent around. Google News is a huge referrer of traffic to sites all over the web, so it’s a bit rough for those affected.

Google says it will provide an update on the status of the issue within the next 24 hours, but it’s unclear if a fix will be in place at that point. We’ll update this story as more information is available.

More on Google Search: