Deals: Google Pixel 7 Pro hits new $649 low, Galaxy Z Fold 4 now $700 off, more

You’ve probably already scoped out all of the best Prime Day deals in our hub. But for some of Tuesday’s best discounts specifically, we also have you covered. A new all-time low on Google’s Pixel 7 Pro starts things off at $649, which is joined by an even more enticing price cut on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 at $1,100 – a whopping $700 off. Then go check out the Fitbit Versa 4 at its lowest price yet of $140. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro gets in on the Prime Day all-time low at $649

Amazon now offers the best prices ever on Google Pixel 7 Pro. Dropping an unlocked 128GB model down to $649 shipped in all three styles, today’s price cut lands at $249 off the usual $899 going rate. This is still one of the first chances to save in 2023, and is now $49 under our previous mention in the process to hit that new all-time low.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilties. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

Featured Deal: Roborock’s models are one of the best choices for those looking for a robot vacuum or mop. Around Prime Day, the company is bringing the best discounts for some of its newest and more popular products. Now’s your chance to score an autonomous cleaning solution in plenty of different form-factors, including high-end solutions and more affordable offerings.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 now $700 off at new all-time low

As part of its Prime Day 2023 deals, Amazon now offers the best prices ever across nearly every one of Samsung’s latest smartphones. Shipping is free across the board. Delivering the best clearance prices yet on Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G ahead of Galaxy Unpacked at the end of the month, the foldable now lands at an impressively low $1,100 price tag. That’s a full $700 off the usual price tag while beating our previous mention by an extra $250. It’s a new all-time low, too. Samsung’s latest-generation flagship foldable arrives as the new Galaxy Z Fold 4. Now an even better value several months after being revealed last fall, everything comes powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip which is packed into a 7.6-inch display. The familiar folding form-factor still packs a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

All three of the new Galaxy S23 series smartphone are also getting in on the savings for Prime Day 2023, too. Much like the foldable above, a new all-time low is hitting each of the latest models all of which come headlined by the Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB dropping to $950. Normally fetching the usual $1,200 MSRP, you’re now looking at $250 in savings. This not only beats the previous all-time low by $25, but is now the first time we’ve seen it anywhere close to this price. The 512GB capacity is also seeing much of the same all-time low savings at $1,080, clocking in at $80 under our previous mention, too.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popular S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the screen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity. Our hands-on review also covers everything else to expect.

Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch falls to $140

As part of its Prime Day Day 2023 deals, Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Fitbit fitness trackers – all of which are falling to the best prices to date. The new Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch is a highlight that first hit the scene last fall with a $230 price tag, and is now dropping down to $140 in all three styles. This is the best price of the year after dropping to $200 at the beginning of 2023, delivering at least 30% in savings. Today’s offer is also marking a new all-time low period at $20 under our previous mention.

Delivering one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, the new Versa 4 arrives with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score. Throw in a refreshed form-factor, as well as 6-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistant level, and you’re looking at all the tech needed to monitor your fitness journey this spring. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new Google features as well in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Ninja Smart Double Oven makes weeknight meals quick and easy [Video]

Review: Insta360 Go 3 brings more action and a higher price to its fun-size camera [Video]

Review: PowerA Fusion Pro 3 for Xbox pushes the limits of a full-featured budget controller [Video]