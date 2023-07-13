 Skip to main content

Chipolo delays new trackers while it waits on Android’s Find My Device network to go live

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 13 2023 - 9:19 am PT
Back at I/O 2023, Google announced a revamped Find My Device app for Android devices that would support trackers and more. Chipolo quickly jumped on board with Android’s new Find My Device standard, but the company has delayed its trackers slightly as it waits on Google’s network to go live.

The new Find My Device app from Google is designed to support more than just smartphones and tablets. Users are supposed to be able to track those devices but also smartwatches, headphones, earbuds and, most importantly, trackers. It’s a move in response to Apple and the hit AirTag tracker.

Chipolo and Pebblebee were among the first to announce support for the Find My Device network with new hardware optimized for the standard.

As of this week, Chipolo has officially “delayed” its Find My Device trackers for Android users. Pre-orders, which have been open since May, were originally slated to ship in “mid-July,” an archived version of the listing confirms. At this point, the site now says the trackers will ship “end of Summer.”

Chipolo has also sent a message to those who pre-ordered the trackers, notifying them that their devices will be “shipping later than we initially indicated,” mentioning that the reason is that they are waiting on the “latest version of Google’s Find My Device app [to be] available in your country.”

In a statement to 9to5Google, Chipolo confirms it is waiting on Google’s new network to go live and that trackers will be shipped when the new app is available.

Pre-orders of Chipolo Point finders will be shipped according to when the updated version of Google’s Find My Device app is released to users across the globe. We appreciate your patience.

Pebblebee, notably, has mentioned no dates on its website for the Find My Device-compatible trackers at this point. Pre-orders are still open, just without any timeline.

Google originally said that the new Find My Device network would go live “later this summer,” so it’s unclear if there has been any delay on Google’s end. Chipolo’s messaging implies the network was, at one point, scheduled to go live earlier on, but as far as Google’s public messaging is concerned, there has been no delay.

