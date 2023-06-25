Google is giving Find My Device a new logo

This summer, Google will leverage the over 1 billion Android devices out there to locate tracker tags and headphones. As part of this, Find My Device is getting a new logo.

For the past several years, the icon for the Find My Device app on Android has been a white pin with a phone at the center against a green background. It conveyed the map-based nature of the application. Google in 2022 did tweak it to remove shadows and better match other modern logos.

When the Find My Device app was thoroughly revamped with Material You in February, we found it odd that the green icon remained unchanged.

We have since discovered the new Find My Device logo. Google is continuing the maps/location motif with a crosshair design in the four company colors that also evokes radar and scanning. It’s less literal than the previous version, but Find My Device is no longer just for phones and hasn’t been for some time with the addition of tablets, watches, and headphones.

The obvious visual downside is that the logo will blend into the sea of other blue/red/yellow/green icons on your phones. Staying green, which evoked a sense of security and Android to a degree, would have better distinguished the app, especially since it’s one that you might be looking for in a panic. As of late, Google has shown a willingness to not bring the four-color design to apps like Play Books. That said, Google Authenticator and Arts & Culture clearly went the other direction.

This icon will presumably make an appearance when the Find My Device network launches later this summer. Google will let you view the location of tracker tags, headphones (launching later), and your mobile devices. The app will guide you when something is close with the ability to play a sound.

Google says “location data crowdsourced from the network is end-to-end encrypted, which ensures Google can’t see or use it for any other purposes,” with more details on the built-in privacy safeguards coming before the launch.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.