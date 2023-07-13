 Skip to main content

YouTube Music now lets you ‘Dismiss queue’ after miniplayer redesign

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 13 2023 - 5:58 pm PT
1 Comment

YouTube Music is addressing a big issue with the permanent miniplayer by adding a “Dismiss queue” button. 

The new miniplayer lets you swipe left/right for next/last and up to open the player. As part of this change, YouTube Music removed the ability to swipe down to likely avoid any conflicts with the other gestures. 

This meant you could no longer easily clear your queue without swiping away everything manually. 

Recognizing that this is common user behavior, YouTube Music has added a “Dismiss queue” button to the overflow menu in Now Playing, which is getting ever taller. Its third from the bottom, and would have benefited from being last. This will immediately close the player and note that “Nothing is playing.” 

YouTube Music queue

This button looks to be widely rolled out today, and really should have been made available on day one. 

I’ve mostly gotten used to the new miniplayer and have cut down on accidentally tapping Cast when I just want to play/pause. Meanwhile, being able to swipe to go back is nice.

Meanwhile, YouTube Music is more widely rolling out the redesigned Now Playing screen with Comments and live lyrics, though both have not fully launched.

More on YouTube Music:

Thanks Leonardo

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube Music

YouTube Music

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com