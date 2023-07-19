Galaxy Watch 6 specs leak: Bigger displays, sapphire, more RAM, W930 chip

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series is set to launch next week, and a new leak details the full specs of the new duo of smartwatches.

The Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to consist of two devices – Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The latter is set to revive Samsung’s iconic rotating bezel after the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro skipped on the feature. As far as other upgrades, though, a new specs sheet reveals what Galaxy Watch 6 will bring.

As posted by SnoopyTech, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Classic will be powered by the new Exynos W930 chip, which was previously reported. That chip would be paired with 16GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. That’s up from 1.5GB on the Galaxy Watch 5.

The displays on each model would then be bigger compared to previous models. As we’ve previously heard, and seen in renders, the bezels are thinner which leaves more room for the display. Those upgraded sizes measure as follows:

Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm): 1.31-inches, 432×432

Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm): 1.47-inches, 480×480

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm): 1.31-inches, 432×432

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm): 1.47-inches, 480×480

All four variants are protected by sapphire glass, which was one of the biggest upgrades of the Galaxy Watch 5. Watch 6 Classic will apparently also use stainless steel to make up its rotating bezel. The Watch 6 will be made from aluminum, but it’s unclear based on this spec sheet what the Classic will use for its chassis. The regular Watch 6 will include grey, gold, and silver colors.

As far as the battery size goes, the smaller sizes will have a 300 mAh battery, while larger models come in at 425 mAh each.

Rounding things out include IP68/5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810H durability rating, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, a heart rate monitor with ECG, a blood oxygen sensor, a temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, magnetometer, gyroscope, and a compass.

Samsung has reservations open for its new devices now ahead of Unpacked, with a $50 credit on pre-order that can be applied to the cost of the device, or an accessory like the Galaxy Watch 6. Unpacked takes place on July 26.

