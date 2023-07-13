 Skip to main content

OnePlus Open foldable set for August 29 reveal, OnePlus 12 in December

Jul 13 2023
OnePlus has already confirmed that its first foldable, rumored to be called the “OnePlus Open,” will arrive in Q3, and now, new information is dialing in an August 29 launch date and a window for the OnePlus 12 too.

This afternoon, Max Jambor, a reliable leaker, backed up a report from SmartPrix that the OnePlus Open foldable will see an August 29 launch date. Previously, the foldable was only rumored to see its launch in August, without a specific date known at the time.

Today’s report mentions a New York launch event that would fall in line with last year’s OnePlus 10T event, which was also held in the city.

The OnePlus Open is expected to be a premium foldable with an inner display at nearly 8 inches, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood, and strong cameras. It’s shaping up to be the foldable to beat, especially as Samsung stagnates and Google has overpriced its Pixel Fold.

Beyond that, Jambor also says that the OnePlus 12, which just leaked earlier this week, will be launched in December. That would only be a China release, with an international launch likely to follow. The OnePlus 11 launched internationally in February following a launch in China in January.

More on OnePlus:

