Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Golf Edition shows up on Samsung’s Korea site

Get ready to hand out some “gimme” putts because Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Classic “Golf Edition” is live on the Korean website.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is just starting its pre-order phase, with the Classic’s main appeal being the return of the beloved rotating bezel. On top of that, the Classic variant carries a 300/435mAh battery and comes in two size: 43mm and 47mm. The Super AMOLED display comes in at 432 x 432 or 480 x 480 resolution, depending on the size, and is protected by a Sapphire Crystal panel.

Just about every year, we get a Golf Edition of the Galaxy Watch in some fashion. Last year the Watch 5 Pro carried a golf variant a little while after the initial release with special features tailored for the course. That included a special band and caddy app to taper your handicap.

This year, we didn’t expect to see a golf edition surface for a couple of months, at least. However, Samsung has different plans.

On Samsung’s Korea-based website, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Golf Edition is live and available for purchase. The golf variant sports a green-lined rotating bezel and green accent coloring under the power button, while the chassis is only available in silver. In the store photos, two different bands are shown – green silicone and black with green stitching.

The page notes that Samsung’s Smart Caddy app is preloaded with Wear OS 4, as well as some dedicated watch faces for some extra theming on the course. Everything else about the Watch 6 Classic Golf Edition is the same as the regular version, including size, battery, display, and material.

Translation: “Smart Caddy App Preloaded”

On Samsung’s Korea site, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Golf Edition is listed at 559,000KRW, which roughly converts to $438. We’ll assume that the Golf Edition will be priced at $429 or possibly higher.

Samsung has made no mention of this variant in the US or otherwise, so it may be a while before the Golf Edition is available globally. It’d be nice to see Samsung incorporate tech to help define a better swing, though it seems this edition is mostly cosmetic. As it stands, this special version is definitely unique but would certainly have a place for those who want to use the Watch 6 Classic and Smart Caddy app on the course.