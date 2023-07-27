Google Pixel Tablet gets support for LineageOS

If you were hoping for some additional software flexibility on Google’s new Pixel Tablet, you’re in luck as LineageOS support has just been added.

Available now through the official LineageOS website, you can now download and install the custom ROM on the Google Pixel Tablet. The “tangorpro” builds are based on LineageOS 20 and bring support for added customization and extra features, such as a PIN unlock that changes the order of the numbers on each unlock.

We broke down why you might want to try LineageOS earlier this year when the Android 13-based version became widely available.

It’s not clear at this point whether or not Pixel Tablet’s unique features will continue to work with LineageOS installed, though. The dock and “Hub Mode” both rely on Google’s software, and we’re not sure if those will continue in a custom ROM.

The real perk here for Pixel Tablet owners won’t be felt for a while, though. LineageOS keeps software support going for Android devices often well after the OEM ceases it, and that’s good news as, even though Google offers some support for five years, Pixel Tablet will only get three major Android updates. After those end, the LineageOS support being added today could keep your Pixel Tablet up to date for a few more years.

