YouTube TV planning to bundle Max with NFL Sunday Ticket

The regular NFL season isn’t far off, which means YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket programming is finalizing all the same details. One of which is a new bundle offering that pairs Max with NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV for an undisclosed cost.

During an earnings call, Google revealed that Warner Bros. Max – previously HBO will soon pair up with YouTube TV – previously HBO Max – to offer a special bundle option for users who want to utilize both service’s offerings. That deal comes as a part of the original plan from Google TV to help build out the launch of the newly revised Max.

YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket is built specifically for out-of-market games during the regular season, meaning any game that you wouldn’t be able to watch locally will be available through the $349/pear subscription fee – so long as you’re already a YouTube TV subscriber. For those without a YouTube TV subscription active, that yearly plan will cost $449 via Primetime Channel selection. Deals are however being offered prior to the season start to cut down the price a significant amount.

That pricing model makes a bundle offer sound pretty good, doesn’t it? There’s currently no word on how much the bundle will cost and what each service offers through the package, though it’ll likely be an all-access pass to Sunday Ticket and Max as a whole for a set cost per year.

Currently, a Max subscription comes to $19.99/month for an ad-free experience. That can also be situated as a $200/year plan. If you were to purchase both NFL Sunday Ticket and Max – assuming you were subscribed to YouTube TV Base Plan already – you’re looking at $549 per year. With the regular season starting in September, other companies like Verizon are also beginning to offer deals to bring the price down.

The $2 billion deal Google put in place to gain airing rights has a lot riding on it. It remains to be seen whether or not bundles like Max and NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV will be able to draw people into paying that much per year, though the company is making the plan tempting with features like condensed replays and unlimited simultaneous streams.