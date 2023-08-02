 Skip to main content

ChromeOS might split the browser from the OS starting later this month

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 2 2023 - 8:30 am PT
4 Comments
chromeos

ChromeOS is preparing to split the Chrome browser from the operating system itself in the weeks to come, long after the effort was first started by Google.

Back in 2020, our Kyle Bradshaw first reported on “Lacros,” an effort by Google which would separate updates to the Chrome browser from the underlying operating system, similar to how Chrome works on every other platform. This would allow Chromebooks to have a longer life, as the browser could continue getting updates after the end-of-life policy kicked in and ended system updates on a Chromebook.

As now spotted by AboutChromebooks, Google appears to be implementing Lacros for stable users imminently with the 116 release. There’s no explicit confirmation from Google, but documentation shows that 116 will enable LaCrOS by default, and the 116 beta release has removed “Lacros support” flag that’s long been used to manually enable the split.

Alongside that, using a newer flag which enables Lacros as the only browser now triggers a splash screen on ChromeOS which says that the browser is being updated and, after that, there’s only one browser on the machine. Previously, enabling Lacros would put that browser build alongside the one that’s built-in, so at the very least ChromeOS 116 is making some big strides with this project.

In theory, users probably won’t notice when Lacros takes over, but it has the potential for some long-term benefits including faster updates and longer support.

ChromeOS 116 is currently set to be released around August 22.

More on ChromeOS:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

ChromeOS

ChromeOS

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.