ChromeOS might split the browser from the OS starting later this month

ChromeOS is preparing to split the Chrome browser from the operating system itself in the weeks to come, long after the effort was first started by Google.

Back in 2020, our Kyle Bradshaw first reported on “Lacros,” an effort by Google which would separate updates to the Chrome browser from the underlying operating system, similar to how Chrome works on every other platform. This would allow Chromebooks to have a longer life, as the browser could continue getting updates after the end-of-life policy kicked in and ended system updates on a Chromebook.

As now spotted by AboutChromebooks, Google appears to be implementing Lacros for stable users imminently with the 116 release. There’s no explicit confirmation from Google, but documentation shows that 116 will enable LaCrOS by default, and the 116 beta release has removed “Lacros support” flag that’s long been used to manually enable the split.

Alongside that, using a newer flag which enables Lacros as the only browser now triggers a splash screen on ChromeOS which says that the browser is being updated and, after that, there’s only one browser on the machine. Previously, enabling Lacros would put that browser build alongside the one that’s built-in, so at the very least ChromeOS 116 is making some big strides with this project.

In theory, users probably won’t notice when Lacros takes over, but it has the potential for some long-term benefits including faster updates and longer support.

ChromeOS 116 is currently set to be released around August 22.

