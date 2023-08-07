 Skip to main content

Pixel Watch August 2023 update rolling out

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 7 2023 - 1:15 pm PT
The Pixel Watch’s August 2023 update is again on the minor side with just the latest security patch included.

The Pixel Watch is now on the August 5, 2023 security patch level. RWDC.230805.001 is the global build number. The next big Pixel Watch update should be Wear OS 4 based on Android 13, which might get a beta program beforehand. Such testing would suggest that the next major stable update is not coming for a few more months.

Google’s changelog just notes that security patch. It’s rolling out “starting today” and will be fully available over the next week. Compared to recent months, the August OTA is not yet widely rolling out this afternoon and the usual trick does not currently work.

Meanwhile, Google now offers a “Wear OS Security Bulletin,” just like main Android and Automotive. The 2023-08-01 security patch level identifies eight high severity issues across Framework, Platform, and System. Most apply to both Android 11 and 13, which is currently exclusive to the Galaxy Watch 6.

Google in June started offering a Pixel Watch Security Bulletin, but there’s no July or August update. That joins the Google hardware-specific Pixel/Nexus and Chromecast bulletins.

