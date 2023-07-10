Wear OS 4 for the Google Pixel Watch nears

We spotted last week that Google is readying a beta program for the Pixel Watch and Wear OS 4 with Android 13 is now getting closer.

This evening, Google let slip the existence of a TWD4.230609.006.B2 build for the Pixel Watch. This is Wear OS 4 based on Android 13 in an upgrade from Android 11 and Wear OS 3.5.

To be clear, Google has not rolled out Wear OS 4 to stable consumer devices via OTA or image. Rather, this could be the first preview version that will be released as part of the Android Beta Program for watches that we spotted last week.

Like for phones, enrolling your device on google.com/android/beta should push a Wear OS 4 beta OTA to your Pixel Watch. That sign-up process is not yet live, and Google looks to have kicked off other aspects of the preview too early in revealing TWD4.230609.006.B2.

Google has only detailed a handful of underlying Wear OS 4 changes, including the ability to transfer data/settings between watches, power optimizations, faster-to-text speeches, and some new health capabilities. We’re also getting a Watch Face Format.

Meanwhile, a dive into the Wear OS 4 emulator that Google released for app developers in May (TWD3.230425.001.E2) revealed that Dynamic Color is coming to theme Quick Settings and various buttons in apps.

It’s unclear what else on the Pixel Watch will change with Wear OS 4.