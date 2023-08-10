The Motorola ThinkPhone can now stream an entire Windows computer

Through a new partnership with Microsoft, the Motorola ThinkPhone is now able to stream an entire Windows PC to your phone when it’s plugged into a monitor.

Announced this week, a new upgrade for the Motorola ThinkPhone builds on the device’s desktop experience with the ability to stream the full Windows operating system. Windows 365 allows users to use the full desktop operating system without a laptop or desktop machine. Rather, they can simply plug the ThinkPhone into a monitor and keyboard/mouse and then use their programs and such from anywhere.

This lines up well with the ThinkPhone’s overall focus on business users. Motorola points out that the setup “allows IT departments to re-think the traditional work set-up and reduce overall costs.”

Of course, you’ll need a steady connection to get things going, but it’s still a great option to have. Microsoft sells Windows 365 to businesses starting at around $30/month per user.

Motorola’s collaboration with Microsoft goes a step further with deeper Teams integration on the ThinkPhone. The “Red Key” on the ThinkPhone is now able to trigger a Walkie Talkie mode in Microsoft Teams via push-to-talk.

The ThinkPhone is available now and sold unlocked for $699.

