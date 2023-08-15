X Pro (previously TweetDeck) starts requiring paid Blue subscription

Following the rebrand to X Pro at the start of this month, the service previously known as TweetDeck now requires a Blue subscription in order to access it.
This change was first announced on July 3, with X noting how “users must be Verified to access TweetDeck.” It took longer than 30 days for this to kick in, but visiting tweetdeck.twitter.com today as a non-paying user redirects you to twitter.com/i/premium_sign_up.
The benefits list for Blue — as a side note, naming the subscription after a color most associated with the previous bird logo probably doesn’t make sense anymore — has yet to mention X Pro:
- Prioritized rankings in conversations and search
- See approximately twice as many posts between ads in your For You and Following timelines.
- Add bold and italic text in your posts
- Post longer videos and 1080p video uploads
- All the existing Blue features, including Edit Tweet, Bookmark Folders and early access to new features
- Longer posts: Create posts, replies and Quotes up to 25,000 characters long.
- Edit post: Edit a post up to 5 times within 30 minutes.
- NFT Profile Pictures: Show your personal flair and set your profile picture to an NFT you own.
In the US, Blue, which also lets you “receive a share of ads revenue,” costs $8 per month or $84 annually.
For brand managers, the TweetDeck Preview still doesn’t offer team functionality, though access to “legacy X Pro” is still offered (from the login page).
Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.
