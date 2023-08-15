X Pro (previously TweetDeck) starts requiring paid Blue subscription

Following the rebrand to X Pro at the start of this month, the service previously known as TweetDeck now requires a Blue subscription in order to access it.

This change was first announced on July 3, with X noting how “users must be Verified to access TweetDeck.” It took longer than 30 days for this to kick in, but visiting tweetdeck.twitter.com today as a non-paying user redirects you to twitter.com/i/premium_sign_up.

The benefits list for Blue — as a side note, naming the subscription after a color most associated with the previous bird logo probably doesn’t make sense anymore — has yet to mention X Pro:

Prioritized rankings in conversations and search

See approximately twice as many posts between ads in your For You and Following timelines.

Add bold and italic text in your posts

Post longer videos and 1080p video uploads

All the existing Blue features, including Edit Tweet, Bookmark Folders and early access to new features

Longer posts: Create posts, replies and Quotes up to 25,000 characters long.

Edit post: Edit a post up to 5 times within 30 minutes.

NFT Profile Pictures: Show your personal flair and set your profile picture to an NFT you own.

In the US, Blue, which also lets you “receive a share of ads revenue,” costs $8 per month or $84 annually.

For brand managers, the TweetDeck Preview still doesn’t offer team functionality, though access to “legacy X Pro” is still offered (from the login page).

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.