Google Contacts prepares revamped single-contact widget [Gallery]

The Google Contacts app is preparing a new redesign to its single-contact widget, bringing a more subtle look and feel.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Buried in the latest Google Contacts update, this new widget design, spotted first by AssembleDebug, updates the current look with some subtle changes.

The single-contact widget, as it exists today, defaults to a circular profile picture with call and text buttons offset on the top and bottom, but it adjusts based on the size of the widget. A smaller, shorter widget might show just the profile picture and the buttons off to the right, while a wider size may also include the name. But, in all shapes and sizes, the call and text buttons appear with distinct, colored shapes.

Notably, Google just launched these Material You widgets a few months ago.

In this new design, which we enabled in the latest Contacts app, the buttons meld into the background for a more subtle look. Also updated in this new look is a more distinctly rounded left and right side for the widget, where the design used to have a lesser radius.

Interestingly, though, the version with offset buttons doesn’t seem to trigger at all anymore.

At this point, it’s unclear when the new design might go live for all users. Currently, it requires being enabled manually, which is no small task.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.