Google Contacts now shows local time and weather

Google Contacts has seen an uptick in new features this year and it continues today with local time and weather information.

Entries that include an address will feature a card that notes the city and current time. You then get the temperature and condition, which is displayed both visually and textually. Tapping does not take you to Google Search or the Weather app for a full forecast, which would be convenient. It should also be placed higher up on the page.

Google Contacts makes clear the source, with weather.com responsible for the data, just like in Search. The overflow menu gives you a shortcut to edit the address. In our brief testing, the app will not show the time or weather for nearby locations.

This information might be helpful to have before calling or texting somebody. Besides serving as a conversation starter (it’s valid!), it’s helpful in determining whether now is a good time for a ring.

Meanwhile, Google Contacts now uses a circular profile image to replace the edge-to-edge square version. Another recent UI tweak places the call/text/video buttons in themed circles.

If you’re not seeing the weather and time card just yet, force stop Google Contacts from the App info menu to have it load. We’re seeing it with version 4.14 and newer this evening.