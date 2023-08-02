Oppo Find N3 foldable may support 100W fast charging

Oppo’s next book-style foldable may arrive with a killer upgrade, as the Oppo Find N3 has been spotted with support for speedy 100W fast charging.

Over the years, Android phones have picked up impressively fast charging. While many in the US are limited to the realm of 25W or so, there are options from OnePlus with up to 100W charging, and some other brands have even picked up as much as 240W speeds. Foldables, however, haven’t seen speeds quite as quick. Samsung’s foldables top out at 25W, and even brands like Xiaomi usually end up topping out around 70W or so.

According to a regulatory listing posted by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Oppo is preparing to bring 100W charging to the Oppo Find N3. The Oppo Find N2, notably, was limited to 67W fast charging.

In theory, this speedy charging should also show up on the OnePlus Open, which is expected to be closely related to the Find N3.

Outside of 100W charging, Oppo is expected to also use a 4,805 mAh battery, triple camera array, and include up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. A previous report also claimed the return of wireless charging. Digital Chat Station mentions the Find N3 could arrive this month, though it’s unclear if that would have been affected by the apparent delay of the OnePlus Open.

