Oppo Find N3 Flip reportedly launches August 29, six months after the original

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 16 2023 - 6:53 am PT
oppo find n2 flip

As leaks and rumors swirl, an apparent launch date has been set for the Oppo Find N3 Flip, and it’s just a couple of weeks away.

Max Jambor, a reliable leaker, says on X (better known for its true name, Twitter) that the Oppo Find N3 Flip will launch on August 29. That same date would likely also be when Oppo would announce the standard, book-style Oppo Find N3, and also the Oppo Watch 4 Pro if recent leaks are anything to go by.

That date is, frankly, a little shocking to hear. That’s because the Oppo Find N2 Flip was released on February 15 of this year, a mere six and a half months prior to this apparent sequel launch date. Of course, the Find N2 Flip was first announced in December, but it’s still exceptionally early for a new generation to debut.

Of course, the Oppo Find N3 Flip isn’t really a drastic change compared to its predecessor based on recent leaks.

According to a recently leaked sketch, the Find N3 Flip will have a new camera module with three sensors, but will otherwise have effectively the same hardware and design, including the cover screen. It’s less clear what the book-style Find N3 will bring to the table, but some leaks have included mention of 100W wired charging, the return of wireless charging, and more.

