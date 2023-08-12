Oppo Find N3 Flip could launch in August with new camera design, same outer display

Foldable flip phones are seeing their biggest year yet, with launches such as the Motorola Razr+ and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. And, now, it’s looking like the Oppo Find N3 Flip is right around the corner with a new camera design, but the same outer display.

Oppo’s first foldable flip phone, the Find N2 Flip, was announced late last year with what was, at the time, a pretty groundbreaking offer. The device hit the global market in February/March with a 3.26-inch cover display that was more capable than anything else available at the time, and the rest of the device was pretty great too with a solid camera, good hardware, and software that worked well on the foldable.

But several months later, Oppo’s “lead” has somewhat evaporated. The return of the Motorola Razr and the new release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deliver flip phones with bigger and more capable outer displays than ever.

With Oppo Find N3 Flip, it seems the company won’t be changing anything with that outer display. A new sketch of the Find N3 Flip shared by PriceBaba shows the design with the same display shape and overall size, but with a new camera module next to it. Instead of two individual cutouts, there’s a single circular module with three camera sensors. A flash sits outside of that circle, and there’s Hasselblad branding too.

Besides that, it doesn’t seem the design will change much. A previous leak also suggested this would be the case, but that one didn’t have the updated camera design.

We won’t have to wait long to find out, though. This latest report claims that Oppo will launch the Find N3 Flip as soon as this month, at least in China. A global release wouldn’t be too far behind, though, with that coming in September. That’s much earlier than expected, as Oppo usually announces new foldables towards the end of the year.

