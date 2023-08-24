 Skip to main content

TCL’s Google TV sets get 200 more free live TV channels

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 24 2023 - 8:04 am PT
0 Comments
tcl 2023 google tv

Google TV has hundreds of built-in live TV channels, but you’ll be getting even more if you’re using a TCL TV, as the company has just launched “TCLtv+,” a streaming service with hundreds more channels.

Launching this week for TCL’s Google TV sets exclusively – Roku and Fire TV models are coming at some point in the future – “TCLtv+” is a new free app that provides access to over 200 live TV channels and over 1,500 on-demand movies and TV episodes at no cost.

TCL explains in a press release:

Dedicated to providing viewers with a free and evolving collection of premium content, the initial launch of TCLtv+ includes more than 200 FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channels and 1500+ on-demand movies and TV series from major and independent studios such as Scripps Media, Fremantle, NBC Universal, FilmRise, Banijay, and more.

TCLtv+ will replace the existing “TCL Channel” on the company’s televisions, and it had already offered quite a lot of free streaming channels. TCL also says that it is working with “more big players” to add more content over time.

TCLtv+ is available now in the US and Canada, and there’s a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket available when you buy a new TCL TV.

More on Google TV:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google TV

Google TV
TCL

TCL

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.