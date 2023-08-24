TCL’s Google TV sets get 200 more free live TV channels

Google TV has hundreds of built-in live TV channels, but you’ll be getting even more if you’re using a TCL TV, as the company has just launched “TCLtv+,” a streaming service with hundreds more channels.

Launching this week for TCL’s Google TV sets exclusively – Roku and Fire TV models are coming at some point in the future – “TCLtv+” is a new free app that provides access to over 200 live TV channels and over 1,500 on-demand movies and TV episodes at no cost.

TCL explains in a press release:

Dedicated to providing viewers with a free and evolving collection of premium content, the initial launch of TCLtv+ includes more than 200 FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channels and 1500+ on-demand movies and TV series from major and independent studios such as Scripps Media, Fremantle, NBC Universal, FilmRise, Banijay, and more.

TCLtv+ will replace the existing “TCL Channel” on the company’s televisions, and it had already offered quite a lot of free streaming channels. TCL also says that it is working with “more big players” to add more content over time.

TCLtv+ is available now in the US and Canada, and there’s a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket available when you buy a new TCL TV.

