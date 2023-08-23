 Skip to main content

Google TV update brings NFL Sunday Ticket integration, more free TV channels

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 23 2023 - 9:01 am PT
nfl sunday ticket google tv

Google TV is about to launch a new homescreen update that brings integration with NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube as well as even more content in the lineup of free TV channels.

Earlier this year Google announced that free streaming channels would be integrated into the Google TV homescreen – it’s also since expanded to Android TV. There are channels from third-party providers, as well as a selection that Google itself provides.

Starting today, Google is adding 25 more channels to its own list, with that now totaling over 100 total channels. Some of the new options include channels that stream content such as Top Gear, Antiques Roadshow, and Baywatch.

Today, we’re adding more than 25 new channels to Google TV’s lineup that you can watch right out of the box — no separate app download or sign-in required. This means you now have access to over 100 free built-in channels that include hit TV shows like Top Gear and Baywatch, game shows, music channels, multicultural entertainment and more.  

Beyond that, the Google TV homescreen is getting integration with NFL Sunday Ticket. Subscribers will see “top highlights” and recommendations for games to watch directly on the homescreen, while YouTube TV will show Sunday Ticket games in YouTube TV’s “Live” tab.

NFL Sunday Ticket goes live on YouTube Primetime Channels and YouTube TV in September, with discounts available now for the season. That includes a TCL deal that offers $200 off of Sunday Ticket with the purchase of a new Google TV set.

