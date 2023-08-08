TCL is offering $200 off of YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket if you buy a new TV

If you just so happen to be looking for a new TV, TCL is willing to sweeten the deal with up to $200 off of NFL Sunday Ticket, which comes in at a hefty price.

NFL Sunday Ticket is intended to be the end-all for programming woes when it comes to NFL football. For those who want to watch every single game – including out-of-network – NFL Sunday Ticket is meant to be the answer. The service is going to cost a yearly price of $349 for existing YouTube TV subscribers. For those that want a standalone subscription, Sunday Ticket is going to be $449.

Understandably, finding a discounted price for the service is the only reasonable way some will be able to justify such an expensive sports bundle. For those that also want to start the season off with a new TV, TCL is looking to help out with your NFL Sunday Ticket costs, covering up to $200 of one year’s subscription.

In order to get a $200 discount from TCL, users will need to purchase an eligible TCL TV and submit a claim to the company stating that they purchased it. There doesn’t seem to be a restriction on the retailer one can buy a TCL TV from, meaning any eligible model purchased between August 8 and September 19 will get you up to $200.

There are a couple of catches to qualify for $200 off of NFL Sunday Ticket with a TCL Google TV purchase. First, you’ll only see $200 if you buy certain – more expensive – models. There are a few that will only give you a $100 discount, such as the 65″ Q Class HDR TV with Google TV at $699. Here’s a full list with the discount attached to each:

$100 off of Sunday Ticket $200 off of Sunday Ticket 65Q650G – $699 65Q750G – $999 75Q650G – $799 75Q750G – $1,399 85Q650G – $1,199 85Q750G – $2,199 65Q670G – $699 65QM850G – $1,699 75QM850G – $2,299 85QM850G – $2,799 98R754 – $5,999 98QM850G – $11,999 98S550G – $4,499

At the time of writing this, Best Buy has many of these models heavily discounted beyond the price listed above. TCL only specifies that you submit a claim with the details of your purchase and where you purchased it from.

The other caveat is that users who already have a YouTube TV subscription will need to cancel and sign up again to receive the discount. While this isn’t ideal, there shouldn’t be any harm in signing up again.

Be sure to read TCL’s FAQ page before making a purchase. While the $200 discount is a pretty good deal on a brand of TV that has proven a reliable option, a large amount of money is at stake. This TCL deal has been one of the better deals we’ve seen on NFL Sunday Ticket as of yet.