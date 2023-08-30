Beeper update lets you use Google Messages for web at the same time as iOS support goes live

Following the addition of Google Messages RCS, Beeper is bringing a vital new feature to the app. Users can now use the Google Messages RCS function at the same time as Google Messages for Web.

Beeper is a new messaging app to the game, though it brings a new viewpoint that almost completely changes it. The Bepper app acts as a hub for all of your existing messaging apps. Apps like Telegram, WhatsApp, Discord, and Google Messages can be linked to your account and used from one central location. Even iMessage can be connected and used through the app. Essentially, it takes away the complication of messaging on different platforms by pulling it all into one.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a success without bringing some important quality-of-life features from these other platforms. For instance, Google Messages through Beeper has full RCS functionality and allows you to do most of the same things you could do in the official app.

Now, the Beeper app is expounding on that. The latest update (2.21.1) adds the ability to use the Google Messages web client at the same time as Beeper, much like you’d use the official app in conjunction with the online version. Beeper acts as a tablet connection, which allows it to tie in live to the web client and show messages as they’re sent or received.

For iOS users, the Beeper app also rolled out a new version that supports Google Messages in the iPhone app. In essence, you could potentially have an iPhone using Google Messages RCS chat at the same time as Messages for web, all through Beeper.

Both of these updates are live for users and should be available on your device.

More on Google Messages: