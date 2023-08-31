Chrome’s new ‘Copy Video Frame’ is an alternate to manual screenshots

Google is adding a new option to desktop Chrome that lets you quickly “Copy Video Frame.”

On Chrome 116, right-clicking on a paused video offers a new “Copy Video Frame” option alongside open in tab and saving. This will save what’s currently being shown and let you paste in supported web text fields inside Chrome. On Mac, you cannot paste to the desktop, which is unfortunate.

Google presents this as an alternative to a “lower-quality image (with the video’s progress bar cut across it)” when done manually.

To get Copy Video Frame in YouTube (and other players), you have to right-click twice. After the native YouTube menu appears, right-click (somewhere else in the video window) again for the option to appear. This is great as YouTube has a particularly pervasive progress bar whenever you hover over the window.

We’re seeing this rolled out today on Mac, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS.

