Google Chrome Web Store is getting a major redesign, live now in preview [Gallery]

The Chrome Web Store is a great place to find extensions, but it’s also an element of the world’s most popular browser that’s easy to forget about. Google appears to be giving it some love, though, as a completely redesigned Chrome Web Store has just appeared in preview.

Live now, a “preview” version of the Chrome Web Store can be accessed by virtually anyone, introducing a radical redesign compared to the existing Web Store design. The new preview version is visible at chromewebstore.google.com, while the current Web Store defaults to chrome.google.com/webstore.

The redesigned Chrome Web Store – the last notable update in recent memory was in 2018 – picks up a look that’s much more modern and close to the Play Store’s recent web revamp. There’s a rotating list of highlighted extensions and themes on the “Discover” homepage, with categories, recommendations, and more below that.

Comparing the opening page on the two iterations of the Web Store, the difference is immediately apparent.

Beyond that, there are new tabs for “Extensions” and “Themes,” which also include plenty of sectionized recommendations as well as a “Featured” banner at the top of the page.

Google first announced the revamped Web Store in a brief post that went under the radar last week. There’s no word from Google in that post on when this new design might take over as the default, but in a developer-focused post, it’s mentioned that users will be “encouraged” to try the new store over the coming weeks.

We’re excited to give you a preview of our redesigned Chrome Web Store to make searching for fresh themes and extensions easier. The changes include a modernized interface, personalized extensions, and curated recommendations.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

