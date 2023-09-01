Google raising the price of Nest Aware and Aware Plus

Google today started informing customers (in the US) of a Nest Aware price increase. This monthly or yearly subscription enhances Nest Cams, Doorbells, Smart Displays, and Speakers.

The base Nest Aware subscription now costs $8 per month or $80 annually ($16 savings). It was previously $6/month and $60/year since the flat pricing structure change, which was announced at Made by Google 2019 and rolled out in May 2020. This gets you 30 days of event video history.

Meanwhile, Nest Aware Plus now costs $15 per month or $150 annually ($30 savings), compared to $12/month and $120/year. The big upgrade here is up to 10 days of 24/7 video history and 60 days of event video history.

Shared functionality includes intelligence alerts for Familiar faces, Smoke alarm, Carbon monoxide alarm, and Glass breaking, as well as e911.

Google explains the Nest Aware price increase as such: “Subscription prices can change to keep up with market shifts, which can include inflation and local tax updates.”

There are no changes “if you receive Nest Aware through one of our partners, like ADT.” The increased pricing is in effect for new subscribers starting today. For existing customers:

“This new price will go into effect on your next bill that occurs on or after November 6, 2023.”

“For other countries or territories: We’ll notify you through email at least 30 days ahead of a price increase.”

Google is encouraging Nest Aware (1st gen) subscribers to upgrade:

Now is a good time to consider upgrading your existing 1st generation plan to the latest version of Nest Aware. By switching to the latest Nest Aware subscription you’ll now enjoy a simpler single flat rate that covers all your compatible Nest cameras, speakers, doorbells and displays. You’ll also gain access to a growing number of new, intelligent alerts and features such as sound detection and emergency calling (US only).

More information can be found here, and you can manage (cancel) your Nest Aware subscription from this Google Store page.

