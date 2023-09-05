 Skip to main content

Waze adds Alien theming to everyday navigation

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Sep 5 2023 - 10:44 am PT
0 Comments
waze alien pack

In Waze’s latest Alien update, new moods and voices are available to bring a little extraterrestrial life into your sedan.

Waze has a track record of being the “fun” navigation app. Though it’s run by Google, it bears its own personality, and that shows throughout the many different themes the app has showcased in everyday travel. We’ve seen everything from “Retro” themes to even Paw Patrol.

Now, Waze is bringing space into the fray with a new “Alien” theme. The new theme brings a pack of Moods for users to don. Moods change the appearance of your vehicle, much like a profile picture. Other Wazers can see the equipped Mood you’re using. The new additions include Cosmic, Spacey, and Supernova. There’s even a new vehicle called the Hover Car that you can use as you drive.

The Alien update in Waze also brings in new navigation voices that you can play around with. Those can be found in the map display settings and can be switched around as you wish. All of the new additions are cosmetic and don’t add any extra features to the Waze app. The newest overhaul was a “Customize your drive” toolset that gave users easier control over the UI. The Waze Alien pack just adds more content to that array of options.

The new Alien pack in Waze should be rolling out shortly, though we’ve yet to receive the update on our personal devices.

More on Waze:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Waze

Waze

Waze is a third-party navigation application tha…

Author

Avatar for Andrew Romero Andrew Romero

Andrew Romero's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch