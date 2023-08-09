 Skip to main content

Waze for Android Auto isn’t showing directions in heads-up display on BMW vehicles

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 9 2023 - 8:03 am PT
1 Comment
Waze is a great mapping service, but its Android Auto app is currently dealing with a niche issue that disables directions in the heads-up display of some BMW vehicles.

Waze on Android Auto has faced its share fair of issues over the years, but this latest one at least only affects a small subset of vehicles. In cars from BMW and some other brands, there’s a heads-up display as seen below that appears on the windshield rather than in a traditional display. BMW allows software on the car, Android Auto included, to integrate with this display to show turn-by-turn directions as pictured below.

Over the past week or so, multiple BMW owners have noticed that Waze for Android Auto is no longer showing those directions as it has in the past. This is despite Google Maps still working, which implies this is an issue on Waze’s side, rather than Android Auto’s.

Waze apparently just shows “calculating route” on the heads-up display rather than actual directions that Android Auto is sending over.

In a comment, a member of the Android Auto team confirms that the team is looking into the issue, but there’s no word on a fix yet.

Comments

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

