Deals: Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen at $70, Samsung Galaxy A54 $300, more

All of today’s best discounts now start off with a rare chance to save on Google’s 2nd Gen Pixel Stand at $70. It’s joined by the Samsung Galaxy A53 smartphone dropping to an even more affordable price of $300. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Rare discount brings Google’s 2nd Gen Pixel Stand to $70

Dropping in price for only the third time this year, a rare discount has befell the new Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. Only marked down to $70 on Amazon, this is still a rare chance to save from the $79 going rate and delivering the third-best offer of the year.

The perfect addition to your new Pixel device that you might have picked up over Prime Day, Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand kicks off with 23W charging that’s able to handle both the Pixel 7/Pro, as well as 7a and other devices, too. On top of just handling charging, it’ll also turn your handset into a mini Nest Hub display of sorts. That feature is explored more in our hands-on review, which also covers everything else to expect from the first-party accessory.

Samsung’s A53 5G smartphone now $300

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Smartphone for $300. Regularly $450 at both Amazon and directly from Samsung, this is a solid $150 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention and one of a handful of times we have seen it down this low int he last year or so.

This model comes centered around a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 128GB of storage (expandable to 1TB with a microSD card), and 5G compatibility. On the inside, you’ll find a Exynos 1280 processor alongside a 5,000mAh battery with support for Samsung’s 25W fast charging capabilities joined by a 64MP Ultra Wide and 12MP rear camera. Check out our hands-on review.

Sonos One Gen 2 speaker drops to $134

Sonos now offers its in-house refurbished One Gen 2 Smart Speaker for $134 shipped. Down from the original $219 price tag, we typically see the refurbished offerings land at $179. Today’s offer is not only offering a rare chance to score this one in stock, but an even rarer chance to find any additional savings attached. It’s now $85 off and landing at a new all-time low. Sonos One Gen 2 arrives as one of the more standalone smart speakers from the brand, bringing with it some improvements to go with the second-generation moniker. Pairing right to your Wi-Fi or with the rest of the Sonos ecosystem, this speaker can work entirely on its own to stream tunes directly from Apple Music and Spotify, as well as sync with other speakers and soundbars for whole-home audio, immersive home theater setups, and more. AirPlay 2 support makes this particularly compelling for Apple users, as well.

