 Skip to main content

Google Calendar can now hide completed tasks

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 7 2023 - 4:43 pm PT
0 Comments

After rolling out Material You widgets on Android, Google Calendar is now hiding completed tasks by default.

Google Calendar on the web today is prompting some users about how “Completed tasks are now hidden: Use this menu to show or hide completed tasks.”

You can change the new default by clicking the time period (Day, Week, Month, Year, Schedule, or 4 days) view switcher. At the bottom, “Show completed tasks” joins “Show weekends” and “Show declined events.”

Google Calendar completed Tasks
Google Calendar completed Tasks

Some users don’t like seeing reminders that they’ve accomplished, especially minor, repetitive ones, while others prefer having it preserved alongside other calendar events. (Tangent: Automatically-created flight events from Gmail will disappear after some time. Events should really be permanent once they appear in Calendar.) It’s useful when looking back, though this can also be done inside Google Tasks.

We’re not yet seeing the matching setting on the Android or iOS apps, even if it’s available on the web for your account. It’s not clear if this is a per-instance setting or account-wide. Otherwise, Google is still rolling out this setting.

More on Google Calendar:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Calendar

Google Calendar
Google Tasks

Google Tasks

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com