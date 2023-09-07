‘Google Visitor Experience’ opening in Mountain View with Store, cafe, and more

Google is opening a “visitor experience with public amenities for everyone, including neighbors, visitors and Googlers” in Mountain View, California.

As we celebrate our 25th birthday and 25 years of calling the Bay Area home, we’re excited to announce that next month we’re opening the Google Visitor Experience at our headquarters in Mountain View, California. This new destination will give you the chance to experience Google and our hometown community — from a public cafe and a Google Store to an events space and pop-up shop featuring local businesses.

The Google Visitor Experience is located at the company’s new tent-like “Gradient Canopy” office building in Mountain View. It was previously called Charleston East, and is located at 2000 N Shoreline Blvd, Mountain View, CA 94043. There will be parking for visitors.

There are multiple parts to this upcoming space, starting with the first West Coast Google Store to buy and learn about Pixel hardware products. This is the third location following Chelsea and Williamsburg in New York City.

Other components include Google’s first-ever public “Cafe @ Mountain View” and “The Plaza” with outdoor art, events, and other programming.

There will also be a venue for local community group or non-profit events called “The Huddle” and a “Pop-Up Shop” space for local businesses.

Today, you can walk through the Google campus to see a dinosaur and some Android statues, but it’s not a full experience. At best, it’s just taking pictures, especially since the gift store that sold company merchandise (and some hardware) closed a few years ago. This upcoming center is a full replacement, and should be particularly busy around I/O. It comes as Apple offers a similar experience, which has good albeit pricey snacks and seating, in Cupertino.

Teasing “a Googley experience waiting for you,” the Google Visitor Experience opens Thursday, October 12. You can find more information here.