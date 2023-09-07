One UI 5.1.1 finally rolling out to Galaxy Z Fold 2

One UI 5.1.1 brings some needed tweaks to Samsung’s Android 13 skin, and it’s finally rolling out to the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

One UI 5.1.1 actually benefits Samsung’s foldables quite a bit. One of the major changes is an update to the “Flex Panel.” The feature triggers when the device is partially folded, and now, does so in the form of a simple pop-up button. A change to the Flex Panel’s media controls adds a new 10-second skip forward and rewind option with scrubbing along the video progress bar also available.

Samsung has also tuned multitasking a bit with new shortcuts and features to make moving windows around easier. For instance, users can now switch from pop-up view to split-screen by dragging the handle at the top of the pop-up window and dragging it to the side of the side you want it to show up on. This can also be used to drag pop-up apps to the side of the screen, where it’ll snap in place and stay fixed.

The One UI 5.1.1 also sees an improved health suite with Samsung Health. Skin temperature readouts are available as long as you’re paired to a Galaxy Watch 5 or newer.

That One UI 5.1.1 update – build number F916USQU4KWH7 – is now rolling out to Galaxy Z Fold 2 devices and should be available for download. The new edition of One UI began rolling out last month, though the Z Fold 2 is just now seeing it. The Fold 2 is the oldest Z Fold to receive the update, with this being the last year the Fold 2 sees OS updates. Security updates will last into 2024 to ensure the phone is still safe to use.

You can update your Z Fold 2 device to One UI 5.1.1 by heading into Settings and scrolling down to Software Update. Checking for an update should prompt your Fold 2 to initiate an installation.

