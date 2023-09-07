 Skip to main content

Android TV 12 is now rolling out to 2018’s Xiaomi Mi Box S, but it’s breaking features

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 7 2023 - 8:05 am PT
xiaomi mi box s remote

Major OS updates aren’t as common as they should be on Android TV, but every once in a while we see a major update roll out. This week, Xiaomi has opened up Android TV 12 to an older version of the Mi Box S streaming box, but users may want to take caution in installing it.

Over the past few days, Android TV 12 has started showing up for the first-generation Xiaomi Mi Box S, a streaming device that launched in 2018. The update to Android 12 is the first in quite some time, with the previous major system update having been Android 9 back in 2020.

The unexpected update is one we’re glad to see, but it also seems to be one that isn’t quite ready for primetime.

On Reddit, multiple threads detail issues including optical audio output missing as an option in the settings and, worse, the device just ceasing to work at all. So, if you’re still using a first-generation Xiaomi Mi Box S, you may want to avoid installing the latest update.

As @AndroidTV_Rumor notes on Twitter, this is the last update the chip within this generation of the Mi Box S is capable of receiving, so future major platform updates are now off the table, but we hope Xiaomi will revise this current update to fix these problems.

