Google Play Movies app on Android TV going away in October

As previously reported in June, the Google Play Movies & TV app on Android TV is going away, with the deprecation now set for October.

In an email to Android TV users today, Google says the Play Movies & TV app “will no longer be available on your Android TV device from 05 October 2023.”

The “Shop” tab is the intended replacement for buying and renting movies, as well as “finding existing purchases, including active rentals.” Besides the Library section, you can watch inside the YouTube app, as well as the Google TV apps on other platforms.

Please visit Google TV Help center or Youtube Help Center if you need help accessing your previous purchases.

With this removal, the Google Play Movies & TV branding should be fully gone. “Google TV” replaced the mobile Android and iOS apps in recent years. The experience is more integrated on Google TV, but there are still a slew of Android TV devices out there, like the Nvidia Shield series, that the company needs to maintain and update.

