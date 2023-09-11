 Skip to main content

Google Fi members can ignore an upcoming Google One cancellation alert

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 11 2023 - 1:35 pm PT
0 Comments

If you’re a Google Fi Wireless Unlimited Plus subscriber, the carrier is changing how your Google One perk is managed starting September 25.

The Unlimited Plus plan comes with 100 GB of cloud storage, and the MVNO is letting subscribers manage that Google One subscription directly from the Fi account page (and the mobile apps). This more integrated experience is rolling out from September 25.

As part of this, the carrier explains that “any upgrades to your members’ Google One subscriptions will be billed to your Fi account.” Previously, that was billed independently of wireless service.

Starting with your next Fi billing statement following Sep 25, if members on your Fi plan upgrade their Google One subscription beyond the included 100GB, the incremental cost of their subscription will be billed to your Fi account.

However, this change might result in a misleading notification that says your “Google One subscription has been canceled.” In an email today, the carrier says, “[T]his is an automated system message that you can ignore.”

Google One subscriptions will “automatically resume through Fi without loss of storage or interruption.” Additionally:

If you or your plan members leave Google Fi, you’ll have a 7 day grace period during which you can resubscribe to Google One without any loss of service.

The company emphasizes, “[T]here are no changes to the 100GB of Google One storage you get with Fi’s Unlimited Plus plan.”

More on Google Fi:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Fi

Google Fi
Google One

Google One

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com