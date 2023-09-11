Google Fi members can ignore an upcoming Google One cancellation alert

If you’re a Google Fi Wireless Unlimited Plus subscriber, the carrier is changing how your Google One perk is managed starting September 25.

The Unlimited Plus plan comes with 100 GB of cloud storage, and the MVNO is letting subscribers manage that Google One subscription directly from the Fi account page (and the mobile apps). This more integrated experience is rolling out from September 25.

As part of this, the carrier explains that “any upgrades to your members’ Google One subscriptions will be billed to your Fi account.” Previously, that was billed independently of wireless service.

Starting with your next Fi billing statement following Sep 25, if members on your Fi plan upgrade their Google One subscription beyond the included 100GB, the incremental cost of their subscription will be billed to your Fi account.

However, this change might result in a misleading notification that says your “Google One subscription has been canceled.” In an email today, the carrier says, “[T]his is an automated system message that you can ignore.”

Google One subscriptions will “automatically resume through Fi without loss of storage or interruption.” Additionally:

If you or your plan members leave Google Fi, you’ll have a 7 day grace period during which you can resubscribe to Google One without any loss of service.

The company emphasizes, “[T]here are no changes to the 100GB of Google One storage you get with Fi’s Unlimited Plus plan.”

