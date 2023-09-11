European Google Stores discount Pixel 7 Pro, Watch, and accessories by 20%

Following Asia-Pacific last month, Google Stores in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries are celebrating the company’s 25th birthday with discounts of up to 20% over a one-day period.

Most of the Google Stores in Europe are discounting the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch by 20%, while the Pixel Tablet sees a 10% discount. The Pixel 6a is seeing £50 or €60 savings, while the Pixel 7a in some markets (like Ireland) is discounted.

Save for the Pixel Tablet, this sale can be seen as a way for Google to clear inventory ahead of the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and Watch 2 in less than a month.

There are also 20% savings on Pixel Buds and the Chromecast with Google TV, as well as all first and third-party accessories sold by the Google Store. Of note are Pixel Watch bands, phone cases, and chargers/cables.

Google is also discounting various Nest Wifi systems and cameras.

These 25th birthday celebrations in eligible Google Stores start at midnight on September 12 and end at 11:59 p.m. This includes UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.

We’re not expecting the US or Canadian Google Stores to see similar discounts, which has been the case for several years now. This is presumably due to Black Friday in the coming weeks ahead.