Dbrand ‘Ghost’ promises to fix yellowing clear cases, adds MagSafe to Pixel 7 Pro

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 12 2023 - 10:01 am PT
Clear cases are pretty much everywhere, but they all share one unfortunate aspect in common – yellowing. With its new “Ghost” case, Dbrand says that it’s developed a clear case that won’t yellow in your lifetime and that also brings MagSafe to Pixel 7 Pro and other Android devices.

Available today and shipping in October, the Dbrand Ghost case is a “next-gen” clear case that has minimal bulk and the promise that “you’ll die before it yellows.” It’s an ambitious promise, certainly. Many brands have promised that their clear cases won’t yellow, but inevitably it happens to all of them in as little as a few months. It will be interesting to see how Ghost holds up.

Dbrand explains:

Guaranteed to never yellow. Thanks to our two-tone design, it’s literally impossible.

The case has a matte black border that adds some grip, and the case itself is only 1.2mm thick. That makes it much less bulky compared to Dbrand’s usual “Grip” cases. The company also touts clicky buttons, 10 feet of impact protection, and the “strongest magnets” for its MagSafe support.

The Ghost cases, of course, support MagSafe in Apple’s iPhones but also bring the feature to Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. As for iPhones, you’ll be able to get the case for iPhone 15 Pro/Max and iPhone 14 Pro/Max.

Dbrand Ghost cases will run $49.95 and are available to purchase starting today. All versions will ship in October, but only iPhones are eligible for a screen protector bundle.

