Deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $380, Jabra Elite 3 Google Fast Pair earbuds $50, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined as Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro starts at $380 to go alongside Jabra’s Elite 3 earbuds with Google Fast Pair at $50. Plus, Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook hits $369 with a convertible design in tow. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro/Bespoke starts at $380

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bespoke Edition for $399.99 shipped. Down from $450, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low with $50 in savings attached. This is the first discount in two months. Also getting in on the savings is the standard Watch 5 Pro, which is now $379.99 from its usual $400 or higher price tag in order to match one of its best prices ever. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review or head below as we take a deeper dive at how it all stacks up.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers all of its usual fitness tracking tech, but with an even more premium and rugged design than even the newer additions to the lineup. The titanium case protects all of those features, including the circular sapphire glass display and 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. The Bespoke Edition packs all of the same features, but steps up to deliver stainless steel and a more premium band.

We also put together a recent feature that walks you through why the new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model isn’t a direct replacement to the Galaxy Watch 5. You’re missing out on the titanium shell, massive battery life, and overall more rugged vibes. If you’re on the fence about bringing home Samsung’s latest, our recent coverage should help. As should today’s $50 discount.

Jabra’s Elite 3 earbuds with Google Fast Pair land at $50

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 3 Google Fast Pair True Wireless Earbuds for $50.40 shipped. Normally fetching $80, you’re now looking at the second-best price this year. Today’s $30 discount comes within $1 of the 2023 low, and is the best price cut in months. The recent Jabra Elite 3 just launched at the end of last year and arrive with the most novel feature of Google Fast Pair for quickly syncing to your Android handset.

Otherwise, you’re looking at a true wireless design centered around 6mm drivers with 7 hours of battery life per charge. The companion USB-C charging case brings that up to 28 hours and round out the package with IP55 water-resistance. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 5 convertible Chromebook hits $369

Best Buy is now offering the second-generation Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for $369 shipped. Down from the usual $499 going rate, today’s offer amounts to one of the first discounts so far at $130 off. It’s a new 2023 low, and is $30 under the previous discount. Now refreshed with some added performance, Lenovo’s latest Chromebook is headlined by a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display which pairs with its hybrid, detachable keyboard design just like before.

Now this time around, everything comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7cG2 processor, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM – all notable improvements over the original model. Onboard Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with dual USB-C ports to round out the portable workstation. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage.

