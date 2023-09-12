Find My Device 3.0 rolling out with new Android app icon

Back in June, we shared the new Find My Device logo, and the updated icon is now rolling out with version 3.0 of the Android app.

After previously using a green map pin that featured a phone, the new logo evokes radar, scanning, and pinpointing. This generalization comes as FMD will soon support Bluetooth trackers. It’s now also in the four Google colors, with two shades of blue and green in use, given the overlap. The logo is placed against a white background, with Google slowly getting rid of full-bleed icons. (Remaining ones include: Clock, Calculator, Recorder, and Translate.)

The updated icon previously appeared in a redesign of Google settings with a beta release of Play services and is now available for the Android app.

This update takes Find My Device to version 3.0 (from 2.5), with the new icon also replacing the green shield on the login page. The themed icon has also been updated.

Google has yet to update the “Device located” (status bar) icon, as that’s powered by Google Play services.

Version 3.0.046-4 of Find My Device is rolling out via Google Play. The update is not yet widely available, so turn to APKMirror if you want it immediately. (We had to delete the existing app before it would install.)

Looking ahead, we’re waiting for the launch of the Find My Device Network, which had its summer launch delayed so that Apple could add protections to iOS.

