Google’s Find My Device network delay: What happens to Chipolo and Pebblebee’s Android trackers?

When Google announced the new Find My Device network at I/O 2023 back in May, some tracker brands were quick to jump on board. Chipolo and Pebblebee have had pre-orders open for quite some time now for Android trackers that work with Google’s network, but with that network now delayed, what happens next?

As we reported yesterday, Google has made the decision to delay its Find My Device network for tracking devices on Android for the time being. The network, which was supposed to launch before the end of Summer, will not be rolled out until Apple implemented tracking protection for the Android trackers on iOS.

Apple launched its AirTag with no regard for Android users who couldn’t identify unwanted trackers, a protection which just launched on Android yesterday, over two years later.

But, regardless of that, this delay has also meant that Google’s partners in Chipolo and Pebblebee will not be able to deliver their respective trackers to eager customers who were initially promised a July arrival. Chipolo previously sent emails to customers that the shipping date would be missed, and explained it was waiting on Google. This news about the Apple-related delay certainly adds more context to that decision, though.

In a new statement to 9to5Google, Chipolo explains that it shares Google’s viewpoint that user safety through tracking protection “need to be prioritised and properly addressed.”

We are fully aware that our customers are very excited to try out our newest Point item trackers, together with the new location finding features of Google’s Find My Device network. We also understand all the inconvenience and frustration the hold in this product rollout may cause, and we appreciate their patience. At the same time, we share Google’s commitment that user safety and prevention of unwanted location tracking need to be prioritised and properly addressed. We are looking forward to delivering the Point products, once these app updates have been finalised, bringing customers the best finding experience. We are highly supportive of Google’s and Apple’s efforts to implement protections against unwanted tracking on both platforms, and we believe they are doing everything in their power to come up with a strong implementation plan and new timeline. Chipolo Spokesperson

Chipolo further explains that pre-orders of its Point trackers for Android’s Find My Device network will not be closed in the meantime, but did point out that the first batch of pre-orders has sold out, and that pre-orders for a second batch are currently open for slightly later shipping as detailed on Chipolo’s website.

Pebblebee is the other tracker-maker that has new hardware in the works for Android’s Find My Device network. Speaking to 9to5Google, the company explained that it “understands” Google’s decision and will continue to work with Google.

Pebblebee’s trio of products for Android have been well received in anticipation of the upcoming Google Find My Device (FMD) network. We understand Google’s decision to delay the launch of the FMD network and will continue to work closely with Google to ensure the needs and expectations of our customers are met. Daniel Daoura, Pebblebee Founder

Pre-orders for Pebblebee’s trackers are still open, though notably with no clear notice about delays in shipping.

Pebblebee’s Clip is one of three devices for Android’s new tracker network

