Google Tensor G3 could run cooler in Pixel 8 with an alleged new packaging method

Google Tensor has had a bit of a rough history, but things are looking brighter for the upcoming third-generation. Alongside improvements to Samsung’s manufacturing, a new rumor suggests that Tensor G3 will adopt a new packaging method to keep the chip from building up too much heat and running more efficiently overall.

In its efforts so far, Google’s Tensor chips for Pixel phones have been a mixed bag. Performance hasn’t been too far behind, but problems with the modem and overall efficiency have led to weaker signal, poor battery life, and especially easy overheating. It’s a problem that Google needs to fix, as it’s hurting the company’s phones as we brought out in our review of the Google Pixel Fold.

Set to debut in Pixel 8 next month, Google Tensor G3 is rumored to introduce a new core layout and much more modern hardware which on their own could bring some improvements, especially combined with improvements Samsung has reportedly made to its manufacturing process. But, according to @Tech_Reve on Twitter/X, there might be even more in store.

Allegedly, Google Tensor G3 will employ the FO-WLP packaging method, a first for Samsung’s Foundry. “Fan-out Wafer-level packaging” was developed to help create a smaller overall footprint while improving thermal performance. Samsung was first reported to be adopting the new method by DigiTimes after recruiting a TSMC veteran.

If true, this could go a ways in improving Tensor G3’s overall pitch as, realistically, the issue most people have with the chip is its tendency to build up heat. That’s something that’s especially noticeable in hot Summer temperatures, and this year saw those temperatures just continue to rise.

Google is set to fully unveil Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, powered by Tensor G3, on October 4. However, the company has already given us a sneak peek at both devices as well as the Pixel Watch 2.

More on Google Tensor: