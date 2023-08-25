 Skip to main content

Spotify’s new Android widget pairs now playing with recommendations

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 25 2023 - 9:25 am PT
Spotify last month updated its Android app with a new homescreen widget that combines playback controls and recommendations.

The previous widget was last updated in 2021 with a modernized design and background that pulled colors from album art.

The top portion of this new widget, which is again just called “Spotify,” shows larger artwork, song, artist, play/pause, and next/last. Those controls are better spaced out compared to the previous widget, which is still available today.

What’s new is a bottom row of “recommendations based on your listening habits.” The five personalized suggested items that appear can be playlists, albums, podcasts, and audiobooks. Clicking will open that item’s page in the app, but you have to manually press play. (This is different from the YouTube Music widget, which can show up to 10 previous works.)

5×2 is the largest size, with the smallest 3×2 configuration just showing what’s playing with no controls or recommendations. 

Spotify announced this widget in mid-July and rolled it out with version 8.8.50+. It follows Spotify adding several Wear OS Tiles in June.

