Messages preps Google Account pairing for tablets & web, likely replaces QR codes

Google Messages on the Pixel Tablet is unacceptable for relying on QR code sign-in and a web app, but the company might be working on a Google Account-based pairing alternative.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Google released beta version 20230907_01_RC00 of Messages for Android yesterday afternoon with a trio strings:

<string name=”gp_web_tablet_express_sign_in_title”>Message from your phone number on your other devices</string>

<string name=”gp_web_tablet_experess_sign_in_sub_title”>Use your phone number to send and receive messages on devices signed into your Google account.</string>

<string name=”gp_web_tablet_express_sign_in_how_it_works_link_text”>Learn how it works</string>

Google is talking about a feature to let you send (and receive) messages with your number on devices other than your phone. Those devices, which could be a tablet and/or desktop open to a Messages website, have to be signed into your Google Account.

We’ve managed to enable the set-up page for this feature, and it’s a straightforward way to select a Google Account. (The “Learn how it works” links to a support article that is not yet live.)

L-R: QR code, Google Fi, new

That is the extent of what we can know today. One scenario is that Messages replaces the QR code scanning method in favor of automatically pairing with your preferred Google Account. That alone would provide a more seamless experience.

One thing to keep in mind is that Google already offers seamless pairing for Fi Wireless subscribers, which, incredibly, still does not support RCS. It lets you text, call, and check voicemail on the web even when your device is powered off and without being constantly paired. It’s possible the screen we showed today is just Google modernizing the experience. However, we do not see any evidence that suggests this is just for Google Fi subscribers (versus anyone with a Google Account).

Even if Google moves to account-based sign-in, the actual client plays a big role in the multi-device experience. Google Messages on the Pixel Tablet is more or less a web app, and that makes for a laggy experience. The PWA is fine on the desktop, particularly on ChromeOS, but Android would benefit from a native solution. Hopefully, this login system sees Google Messages switch to an actual native experience, but so far, we haven’t seen any sign of that in development.

