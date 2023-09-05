 Skip to main content

Google Messages for Wear OS will let you send voice memos

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 5 2023 - 10:36 am PT
0 Comments

Given the popularity of voice memos, Google Messages is bringing the ability to record and send to the Wear OS app.

Messages for Wear OS will let you record and send voice messages from your wrist “without reaching for your phone.” Google has yet to show off the UI, with the capability rolling out “over the next few weeks as availability expands.” The conversation interface will presumably be tweaked to add a dedicated button.

It’s unclear whether you will be able to listen to audio on your watch with this update. Playback is currently not supported, and users are prompted to “View file on phone.” What would be more useful is voice message transcription, which is available on phones today. 

This capability comes as WhatsApp for Wear OS-supported voice memos launched with a dedicated tile to boot.

Meanwhile, we’ve spotted a big revamp of the voice recorder UI on Android phones. Other new Wear OS features that Google is choosing to highlight today include:

  • “We’ve expanded support for Google Wallet on your wrist to new regions including: Albania, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Isle of Man, Greenland, Faroe Islands, San Marino, and Colombia. See the full list of supported countries/regions here.”
  • “Google Maps for Wear OS now includes useful information about places such as opening hours and ratings information. You can also find noteworthy places around you, such as coffee shops or grocery stores, either by searching or tapping on pins on the map.”

More on Google Messages:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is d…
Google Messages

Google Messages

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com