Huawei Watch GT 4 can get up to 2 weeks of battery

Huawei is coming off a hot streak with the Huawei Watch GT 3. Now, it has to one-up that solid wearable with the GT 4, a watch that Huawei says has better health features and a battery that keeps going for up to two weeks.

Huawei’s Watch GT 4 is, of course, the successor to the Watch GT 3. That device, in particular, was more of a fashion statement with limited software. It was well-designed without a lot of the features users might want from a watch. The Watch GT 4 looks to improve on that with a wearable that has a new launcher and an expanded suite of health features.

At first glance, the Huawei Watch GT 4 looks rather nice, sporting two design variants for different users. The first is an octagonal casing, which gives off a bit of a rugged look. The second is a round and smaller case that lends itself to thinner and flashier bands. In either case, the Huawei Watch GT 4 emulates a classic look more than something exclusively modern.

One of the biggest changes to the GT 4 is the improved health tracking array of features. The first addition is TruSleep 3.0, which is Huawei’s sleep-tracking software. This new version takes the same approach that Samsung’s does in that it coaches you along the way, rather than showing you bare statistics. The watch also brings menstrual cycle tracking using the same hardware, since those vitals tend to coincide.

Huawei hasn’t made any note of the OS version used on the GT 4, rather, the company only mentions a “brand-new launcher” on the watch. With that, users can connect to either iOS or Android devices and take calls, texts, and even access third-party apps. How that’s done remains to be seen.

The most exciting aspect of Huawei’s fashion-focused wearable is its impressive battery. While Huawei has consistently made products with durable batteries, the GT 4 is rated at up to two weeks of battery life. Real-world ratings aren’t yet known, but that stat is impressive by itself. Considering most watches on the market struggle with a single day, anything over a week is a selling point worth considering.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 and MatePad PaperMatte tablet

Alongside the Watch GT 4, the company took the time to introduce a new set of true wireless earbuds and a new tablet to the Huawei family. The FreeBuds Pro 3 are just that and extend a little bit of that style from the GT 4. On the other end, the PaperMatte 11.5-inch tablet brings a paperlike display, which is a welcome feature in the right tablet.

The Watch GT 4 will start at £229.99 and will be available in the UK and other “select European countries.” This goes for the PaperMatte tablet and FreeBuds Pro 3 earbuds, which won’t be available until later in the month and even October.