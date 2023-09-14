 Skip to main content

OnePlus starts teasing upcoming ‘OnePlus Pad Go’ tablet, ‘coming soon’

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 14 2023 - 11:59 am PT
oneplus pad

Earlier this year OnePlus entered the tablet market with the OnePlus Pad and, now, the company has started teasing an affordable entry into the segment, the “OnePlus Pad Go.”

As reported earlier this month, the “OnePlus Pad Go” is said to be a more affordable Android tablet to join the “flagship” model in the tablet market. There’s not much known about the device besides its supposed affordable focus, though.

In a post this week, though, OnePlus has started teasing this upcoming tablet. While it’s not called out by name, the OnePlus India account on Twitter/X teases a new tablet with a brief look at an outline. The tablet appears to have the same core design as the existing Pad, but perhaps with a slightly different aspect ratio. It’s hard to tell from this limited look, though.

In any case with the design, OnePlus teases that the tablet will be “All Play, All Day,” suggesting a focus on entertainment and good battery life – no shock for a budget-friendly device.

The big question that we have is in regards to where the device will be sold. This teaser doesn’t appear to have been posted on any other OnePlus accounts, hinting at the chance the “Go” will only see a release in India.

We won’t have to wait too long to find out the answer, as OnePlus says the device is “coming soon.”

More on OnePlus:

