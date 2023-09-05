 Skip to main content

‘OnePlus Pad Go’ surfaces as a potentially more affordable Android tablet

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 5 2023 - 7:23 am PT
The OnePlus Pad made its debut earlier this year as the company’s first Android tablet, but there may be another, more affordable option in the pipeline.

OnePlus Pad is a relatively high-end Android tablet, packing a flagship-tier MediaTek processor, a 144Hz display, and accessories such as a keyboard and stylus. That means it comes with a relatively high price tag, landing at $479 when it’s not on sale – currently, the tablet is down to $429 for a limited time.

Apparently, a budget-friendly option might be coming soon.

Android Authority reports, citing @1NormalUsername, that the model numbers OPD2304 and OPD2305 have appeared online through the Bureau of Indian Standards website. Alongside that, posts on OnePlus’s own forums appeared with the same model number and with the name “OnePlus Pad Go” attached. The posts have since been deleted.

While there’s minimal information beyond this, the name “OnePlus Pad Go” suggests that this would be a more affordable or at least smaller tablet, as that branding has often been used for budget-friendly products. Google, for instance, pushed the less resource-intensive “Android Go” for super-affordable devices.

Reliable tipster Max Jambor also chimed in on the device, adding that it will be coming in 2024.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

