OnePlus launches first Open Beta for OxygenOS 14, its take on Android 14

OnePlus has just launched its first Open Beta program for Android 14, with OnePlus 11 owners now able to easily test the update ahead of its supposedly imminent release.

Announced on the OnePlus Community forums today, OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 11 is now available and based on Android 14. The update isn’t the first time OnePlus has had an Android 14 build out in the wild, but this Open Beta provides a better idea of what OnePlus, or more accurately Oppo, has in store for its skin on top of the update.

OnePlus says:

The very first Open Beta for OxygenOS 14 is here, for the OnePlus 11. This build will allow you to be among the first to experience the new features and improvements OxygenOS 14 has to offer! Please know that this is the very first Open Beta build, and, as such, some of the features may not be available right away, but more of them will come in the subsequent versions.

For now, Open Beta 1 is limited to the OnePlus 11 and only in select regions. This includes North America and India (apparently only for 5,000 testers), but not Europe. Users can download the needed files from OnePlus’ website and use the built-in manual update tool in OxygenOS to install the update. Reverting back to Android 13, as always, requires a factory reset.

OnePlus previously announced that OxygenOS 14 would bring performance improvements by way of the “Trinity Engine” and that the update would launch on September 25. However, Google unexpectedly delayed Android 14 for Pixel phones, which suggests that OnePlus will probably also miss that date. OnePlus has yet to address that future release, though.

More on OnePlus: